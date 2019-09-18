“Three (2 men and a woman from Lowell) were charged with assault and battery and were connected to a fight in the valet area,” Procopio wrote. “A fourth person from their group, a man from Westford, was charged with a drug offense.”

Nine people were arrested at the Encore Boston Harbor between Friday and Sunday on various charges alleging they fought, trespassed, resisted arrest, and possessed drugs at the new Everett gaming palace towering above the Mystic River, according to State Police.

Procopio said the other five arrests were “fairly routine: a mix of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and drug possession.”

It’s not the first time troopers put the bracelets on unruly gamblers at the Encore. During one rough night last month, three people were taken into custody following separate disturbances at the casino, State Police said at the time. The charges leveled against those suspects included assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct.

Word of last weekend’s arrests comes on the heels of Encore reporting to state gaming regulators that it brought in $52.5 million in gambling revenue during its second full month of operation in August, an increase of almost $4 million over July. But slot machine revenue dropped by nearly $1 million, highlighting a challenge gambling operators have faced across the region as more competitors have entered the market.

Some star power is expected at the Encore on Wednesday afternoon, when CBS News anchor Gayle King is slated to come through on behalf of Hearts on Fire, billed as the “Boston-based creators of the world’s most perfectly cut diamond,” a company spokesperson said.

Andy Rosen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.