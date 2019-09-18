The pedestrian who died after being struck by a truck in Harvard Square Tuesday morning was a Cambridge woman, officials said.
Sharon Hamer, 67, of Cambridge, was hit while she was trying to cross the street near Out of Town News at approximately 6:53 a.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.
On Wednesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said no charges had been filed, but it remains “an open and active investigation.”
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the decedent was struck by a boom truck while trying to cross the street, and that the decedent was not in a crosswalk. The operator of the boom truck remained on scene,” Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Advertisement
Ryan’s office said the investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, the Cambridge Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.