The pedestrian who died after being struck by a truck in Harvard Square Tuesday morning was a Cambridge woman, officials said.

Sharon Hamer, 67, of Cambridge, was hit while she was trying to cross the street near Out of Town News at approximately 6:53 a.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said no charges had been filed, but it remains “an open and active investigation.”