Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the car they believe struck and killed a homeless man as he was crossing a highway in Attleboro Monday night, prosecutors said.

John Gauthier, 50, was killed when he was hit by a car on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near Exit 1 at around 10 p.m., the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

First responders found Gauthier in the middle travel line. His injuries were consistent with being hit by a car, but that car did not remain on scene and State Police found no disabled or unattended cars in the area, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.