Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the car they believe struck and killed a homeless man as he was crossing a highway in Attleboro Monday night, prosecutors said.
John Gauthier, 50, was killed when he was hit by a car on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near Exit 1 at around 10 p.m., the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
First responders found Gauthier in the middle travel line. His injuries were consistent with being hit by a car, but that car did not remain on scene and State Police found no disabled or unattended cars in the area, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
After further investigation, police now believe that the car involved was a white Cadillac Escalade driven by a woman about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. The Escalade should have some front end damage and at least one broken headlight, prosecutors said.
According to witness reports, the woman hit Gauthier as he was trying to cross the highway. She stopped on the left side of the highway, briefly got out of her car, and then drove away. She may have exited the highway into Pawtucket, R.I., after the accident, prosecutors said.
The Bristol County district attorney’s office is asking anyone who has knowledge about the incident to contact State Police detectives at 508-993-2016.
