The blast destroyed or heavily damaged seven mobile homes in a nearby mobile home park, forcing some families to leave their homes, damaged several vehicles and caused blast damage, but no structural damage, to an adjacent apartment building, officials said.

Bell and fellow firefighters arrived at the administrative building of LEAP Inc., an organization for people with disabilities in Farmington Monday morning to investigate an odor of gas, when the building was leveled by an explosion, the cause of which remains an unanswered question.

The investigation into the explosion that killed Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell and injured seven others continued Wednesday as the town and residents launched fundraising campaigns to help first responders and residents rebuilding their lives.

Maine State Fire Marshall Joseph E. Thomas said investigators from his office, state agencies and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the site Wednesday, trying to determine what caused the explosion. Investigators are looking at a propane leak as a possible cause but have made no findings, officials said Tuesday.

Thomas said that experts from insurance companies with clients in the neighborhood have been given access so they can document the investigation as it unfolds for their employers. “They have as much experience as our investigators,’’ he said “It’s more conducive to a thorough investigation if it is witnessed by everyone who needs to see it at the same time.”

Thomas said he does not know when a conclusion will be reached on the cause of the deadly explosion. “We could have a break instantaneously or it could continue,” he said, adding investigators will “take as much time as it takes.”

The injured firefighters were identified as Bell’s brother, fire Chief Terry Bell, 62; Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64, and his son Captain Scott Baxter, 37; Captain Timothy D. Hardy, 40, the son of the now-acting chief; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, who worked for the younger Hardy doing landscaping; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross, 82, who the elder Hardy said was related to the fire chief who came before Bell, Robert McCleery.

Also severely injured was LEAP employee Larry Lord, whom authorities credit with safely evacuating co-workers before the explosion. He remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he is being treated for burns over half his body, broken bones, and multiple traumas.

A verified GoFundMe page to help his family defray expenses raised $77,000 by Wednesday afternoon; the goal is $100,000 and he is expected to be hospitalized for four months.

Separately, town officials established two funds to collect donations for the people impacted by the explosion. Donations for firefighters can be sent to the attention of the Farmington Fireman’s Benevolent Association and for residents, donations should be directed to the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations should be sent to the Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington, according to the town.

In addition to Lord’s family, others have turned to the Internet for financial help, including three families whose mobile homes were so badly damaged they are no longer inhabitable. They include these campaigns verified by GoFundMe.

- Jaimie Green, a mother of four, two of whom live with her full time. Her children are safe but one of her two dogs is missing and she currently does not have a permanent home for her family. “My [mobile] home was destroyed. Windows all busted out. Front door busted open. Glass every where,’’ she wrote. “Just look like a bomb went off in my house. . . Red Cross is helping with hotel rooms now but we can only do that for so long.”

- University of Maine at Farmington students Alex and Chesly. “They live in this trailer while attending University of Maine at Farmington and as students, do not have the funds to find new accommodations, replace their belongings and care for their two cats during the process,’’ his brother wrote.

- Bailey Siprell and her family “lost everything they’ve worked for” in the explosion and one of her children, a 7-year-old boy, was in the mobile home at the time of the explosion. “Thankful for their lives, but they are left with nothing,’’ her brother wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Captain Bell have not been announced.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.