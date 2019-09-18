Since the man works in a number of communities in Essex County, including Boxford, Ipswich, Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Topsfield, it’s not known where he contracted the mosquito-born virus, according to the Manchester public health department.

The man, who was not identified, is in his 70s, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

A man from Manchester-by-the-Sea has contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis, becoming the state’s ninth confirmed case of the virus, officials said Wednesday.

The state has raised the risk level for the virus to high in Ipswich and Topsfield, and to moderate in Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Manchester, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport and Wenham, according to the state.

“There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Last month Laurie Sylvia of Fairhaven, a town in southern Bristol County, died after she was infected with EEE. At the time she was the fourth confirmed human case of the EEE virus.

There have been 22 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in two outbreaks between 2004-2006 and 2010-2012, the DPH said in a separate statement. Fourteen of the cases involved residents from Bristol and Plymouth counties.

State officials urge residents to take precautions, such as using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding the outdoors from around dawn and dusk during peak mosquito season, repairing damaged window and door screens, and removing standing water from the areas around their home.

