Student absenteeism isn’t just a Providence problem. When nearly 27 percent of high school students across the state are missing at least 18 days of school a year, it’s an everywhere problem.

Now the state Department of Education has introduced a tool that allows anyone to track attendance in real time. It’s part of an effort from Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to highlight the issue.

The “Student Attendance Leaderboard” reports the percentage of students at 205 public schools who are on track to be chronically absent – which means missing 10 percent of the school year – each day.

It’s only September, so the data will offer a clearer picture later in the school year, but you can already see trends that are similar to absenteeism rates for students during the 2018-19 school year.

For example, the seven schools with the highest percentage of students on track to be chronically absent are all located in Providence, a city where 50 percent of high schoolers missed at least 10 percent of last school year.

On the flip side, Nayatt Elementary in Barrington currently has the smallest percentage of students at risk of being chronically absent, with just eight of its 328 students falling into the category.

Infante-Green has said she wants to offer incentives to students or schools with the best attendance, but she hasn’t officially announced what that kind of award program will look like.

The next logical question: Will the state start posting teacher absenteeism rates in real time?

A spokesperson for Infante-Green said it’s something they’ll explore, but they haven’t committed to it yet. And Infante-Green has been clear she opposes offering bonuses to teachers with the best attendance records.

• Don Aucoin, the Globe’s theater critic, offers a glowing review of Scott Aiello’s “electrifying, tour de force portrayal” of Buddy Cianci in “The Prince of Providence” at Trinity Repertory Company.

• Ever wonder how much your community’s police chief makes? Here’s a helpful breakdown of salaries for every city and town in Rhode Island.

• An attorney for the Rhode Island ACLU says the US Justice Department’s letter on Providence schools that we reported Monday shows English learners were “systematically deprived of the educational supports they need, including being provided virtually no meaningful services and no contact with teachers certified to provide such specialized services.”

• Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia earned a spot on the November ballot, but he finished a distant second in yesterday’s preliminary election. The Globe has the latest.

• Doctors are becoming increasingly concerned about the dangers of vaping as more people are reporting lung illnesses. The Globe’s Naomi Martin dives into the issue.

• Governor Gina Raimondo, state Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam and Commissioner Infante-Green will discuss schools at a Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce forum at the Omni Providence hotel at noon.

• Fun event at the Venture Café at 225 Dyer Street tonight: Millennial Rhode Island hosts Adulting 101, with a focus on personal budgeting. As a bonus, there will be food trucks.

• Chase bank is cutting the ribbon on its first Rhode Island branch on Thayer Street this morning.

• Rakim is performing in Newport tonight.

