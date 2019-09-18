Firefighters in Lexington battled a two-alarm fire in a house under construction at a development off of Grove Street early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Just before 2 a.m., fire fighters responded to the blaze in a new housing development off of Grove Street, Lexington fire officials said.

The home, a new construction, appeared to be blackened and heavily damaged in photos shared on Twitter by the Burlington Fire Department, which sent firefighters to assist Lexington. Crews and tower truck from Waltham were also at the scene.