The victim, who suffered “contusion and laceration injuries,” was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and has since been released, authorities said.

The assault occurred shortly after 2 p.m. while she was walking on the path adjacent to the Ryan Playground in Mattapan, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

State Police believe the woman who was assaulted on a bike path in Mattapan Tuesday was the victim of a random attack.

On Wednesday, Procopio said the investigation into the incident is still underway.

“Based on information obtained by State Police Troop H detectives, we believe the attack on the 46-year-old female victim was random,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, at this time I am not releasing any other details about the assault or investigative actions beyond what we released [Tuesday].”

Procopio said State Police Troop H “has always maintained, and will continue to maintain, a strong patrol presence on the bike path and other state properties in that area.”

State Police described the suspect in the attack as a man thought to be in his 20s who stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair “worn in an afro style” about 3 inches high. He wore a navy blue long-sleeve shirt and navy blue sweatpants, and is thought to have fled toward River Street through the Ryan Playground parking lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 to be connected with State Police.

