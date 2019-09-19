It also will increase the annual spending cap on what the state reimburses for school construction projects. Lawmakers also said they’d make a renewed commitment to fully fund what the state reimburses districts for students who attend charter schools.

The sweeping bill — jointly announced by House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, and other legislative leaders — also gradually kicks in tens of millions more in special education funding, and provides up to $10 million annually in grants for school improvement efforts.

House and Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled long-awaited legislation they say will overhaul the state’s antiquated school-funding formula by funneling $1.4 billion more in state aid toward cities and towns over seven years, and committing more money to districts serving high numbers of low-income students.

The state Senate is expected to first debate the bill in early October, followed by the House.

DeLeo told reporters that even in increasing school aid, the legislation will not rely on any new taxes. Instead, lawmakers “plan to stay within the present confines of our budget,” said DeLeo, a Winthrop Democrat.

The legislators described the bill largely as an effort to close the stubborn achievement gap between low-income students and those in more well-to-do districts, but they insisted that every school district will receive more money than it currently does under the legislation.

“Every single public school district across the state will benefit from this bill,” said Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, sitting alongside Senator Jason M. Lewis, of Winchester, and Representative Alice H. Peisch, of Wellesley, the co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Education who spent the last several months crafting the bill behind closed doors.

Efforts to reshape the school funding formula have endured a tortured history in the nearly 30 years since lawmakers last changed it. Talks around a bill collapsed at a legislative deadline last year, and parents and nonprofits filed a lawsuit in June accusing the state of not providing disadvantaged students with the same quality of education as their affluent peers.

Governor Charlie Baker, a Swampscott Republican, and progressive lawmakers each released their own version of a school funding bill earlier this year, with vastly different approaches to meeting the recommendations of a state legislative commission that found the formula was grossly underestimating the cost of a public education.

