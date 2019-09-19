At 9:35 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a 2005 Kia Sedona on Interstate 290 East for a defective brake light and improper use of the left lane for travel, State Police said in a statement.

A motor vehicle stop in Shrewsbury Wednesday night led to two people being arrested for cocaine trafficking, State Police said.

The trooper discovered the driver of the car, Jose Alvarado-Valderr, 26, had a suspended license. The passenger, Irmarie Vargas-Colon, 23, did not have a driver’s license. Both occupants of the car were from Stratford, Conn., State Police said.

Before towing the vehicle, the trooper conducted a motor vehicle inventory. Inside the car, he found approximately one kilogram of cocaine, State Police said.

Both occupants were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Alvarado-Valderr was also cited with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a motor vehicle lights violation, and failure to drive in the right lane, State Police said.

Both were arraigned in Westborough District Court Thursday morning. Alvarado-Valderr was held on $50,000 bail, and Vargas-Colon was held on $25,000 bail, according to a clerk from Westborough District Court. Their next court appearances will both be on Oct. 17.

