Fans of Open Newbury Street will want to head to Charles Street this Sunday.

On Sunday, all five blocks of the Beacon Hill street will become a pedestrian-only walkway for the first-ever Open Charles Street, the Charles River Esplanade tweeted Wednesday.

Charles Street, a shopping mecca lined with tony boutiques and restaurants that starts at Boston Common and curves north toward the Longfellow Bridge interchange, will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is planned by the city of Boston with support from the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association.

