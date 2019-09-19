The @CityOfBoston and @marty_walsh have announced the first Open Charles Street this Sunday, September 22, with the support of the @BHCivic and Beacon Hill Business Association. From 11am to 5pm, the 5 blocks of Charles Street will become a pedestrian-only walkway! #OpenCharles pic.twitter.com/W3P5F3nc4B

On Sunday, all five blocks of the Beacon Hill street will become a pedestrian-only walkway for the first-ever Open Charles Street, the Charles River Esplanade tweeted Wednesday.

Fans of Open Newbury Street will want to head to Charles Street this Sunday.

Charles Street, a shopping mecca lined with tony boutiques and restaurants that starts at Boston Common and curves north toward the Longfellow Bridge interchange, will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is planned by the city of Boston with support from the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Beacon Hill Business Association.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.