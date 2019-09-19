Only Councilor Althea Garrison, the most conservative of the panel and an antagonist on some of her colleagues’ progressive proposals, was slighted.

It seems most of Boston’s incumbent women city councilors are in good standing with EMILY’s List , the powerful political group that supports women running for office who back abortion rights.

Wu, Essaibi-George, and Garrison are the only candidates who face serious competition in Tuesday’s preliminary, going against 12 other other candidates for one of the council’s four at-large seats. The top eight vote-getters move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Advertisement

“Electing strong leaders to our city councils is a critical part of our work to ensure that families are able to put food on the table, access a quality education, and provide for their loved ones,” Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, said in a statement. “These five women — who have made this the most diverse city council in Boston’s history — have been unapologetic in their fight to make Boston a stronger, more inclusive city. . . . EMILY’s List is grateful for their service and we are proud to stand with them in their bids for re-election this November.”

EMILY’s List claims more than 5 million members, and has raised more than $600 million to elect pro-choice Democratic women candidates since its founding in 1985. The organization works to recruit and train women to ruin for political office, and to support their campaigns.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.