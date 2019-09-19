There were no injuries and all of the pets in the building were accounted for, he said.

Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy said the call came in at about 1:14 a.m. and approximately 30 people at 820 Washington St. were displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters put out a 3-alarm fire at a rooming house in Stoughton early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Laracy said the fire started in a room on the second floor and the cause is under investigation. It does not appear to be suspicious, he said.

The 27-unit building has alarms and sprinklers that activated when the fire started, and residents were able to get out safely, he said.

Laracy sustained “substantial damage” from the fire, but “it’s not a total loss,” he said.

