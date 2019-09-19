Bostonians can drop in and sit back on a replica of the burnt orange couch at Central Perk, the coffee shop where the characters hung out on the show.

A replica set of the iconic TV show “Friends” is on display at Emerson College through Monday, officials said.

All it really needs is someone strumming a guitar and singing “Smelly Cat.”

They can luxuriate in memories of Gunther kissing Phoebe, Phoebe performing her song “Smelly Cat,” and — of course — Ross and Rachel’s first kiss.

The selfie-friendly replica at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre mainly features a colorful rug and a wooden coffee table with big mugs, flowers, and (for some reason, since the show’s setting was New York) a copy of the Los Angeles Times. The back wall of the shop and the shop’s door are shown on a backdrop.

“We’re really excited to see the set in person. It’s such a treat to have it on campus. I was such a big fan of the show in the 90s, so it’s a bit surreal to have the set here,” said Jacqueline Holland, a member of Emerson’s student accessibility services team.

The replica is one of 30 sets on display around the world to mark the 25th anniversary of the first episode of “Friends.” The popular show ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Members of the public are invited to interact with the replica set, take selfies and photos, and use the hashtag #Friends25 on social media,” the college said in a statement.

The set drew a steady stream of Emerson students, employees, and even a few curious Emerson police officers when it opened Thursday morning. One student waited outside for the exhibit to open, said Josh Gorman, an usher at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Kevin Bright, an Emerson graduate and executive producer of the show, will be at the set Sunday to talk to the public.

The set is open to the public from Thursday to Monday at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre at 219 Tremont St., the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.