Eileen Robichaud, 84, was a longtime Methuen resident. After attending Searles High School, she enlisted in the Navy and served from 1953 to 1957, according to her obituary.

A funeral director is inviting the public to the graveside funeral of a Korean War veteran who is set to be buried with no mourners in attendance in Methuen on Friday.

Funeral director Aaron Mizen, a veteran himself, has been helping military families for years during his time working at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home. Mizen, 42, said he often buries veterans at no cost to the family by using state benefits and collaborating with Thomas Hargreaves, the veterans’ services director in Methuen.

Advertisement

“He’s very compassionate about what he does. He’s got a great love for people in general, but especially veterans,” Hargreaves said. “You have to be a veteran to really understand what the veterans are going through in a lot of cases, and what their families are going through.”

Mizen, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, was in the Marine Corps from 1994-2014. He now lives in Londonderry, N.H.

“I’m a big advocate for veterans and veterans’ benefits, and in the past I’ve buried another veteran with no family,” Mizen said. In March, he buried WWII veteran Albert Corn, 95.

When Robichaud died on Sep. 6, her cousin in California called Hargreaves, who referred the cousin to Mizen.

During his time in the military, Mizen said, a big portion of his job was attending military funerals and presenting the American flag. Sometimes he would present the flag to loving family members and friends, but other times the only one who was there to accept it would be the funeral director. These veterans had no one left, he said.

“I made it my mission that no veteran die alone, or be laid to rest alone,” he said.

Advertisement

Eileen Robichaud’s funeral will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on North Lowell Street in Methuen at 11 a.m. Friday.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.