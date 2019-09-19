“I want to thank the Farmington community, my firefighter brothers and sisters, my family and everyone who has offered their support,” Hastings said in a statement from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s office Wednesday.

Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, was released from Maine Medical Center in Portland Wednesday. The gas explosion at LEAP Inc., an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities, killed one fire captain and injured seven others. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was released from the hospital the day of the blast.

One of the Farmington firefighters injured in Monday’s explosion was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon as the town ramps up fundraising efforts for those affected by the devastating event, officials said.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62; Captain Scott Baxter, 37; and Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64, remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, the statement said. Captain Timothy D. Hardy, 40, was in satisfactory condition.

Fire Captain Michael Bell’s family have not released any information yet about funeral arrangements, said Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck Jr. The captain, 68, died when he and his colleagues responded to reports of a gas odor and the building exploded.

Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at the facility, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the explosion. Lord, 60, remained in critical condition Thursday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Peck credited Lord with saving many lives because he evacuated employees from the building before it exploded. A fundraiser to help Lord’s family with medical expenses raised over $87,000 as of Thursday afternoon, up from $77,000 the day before.

The town is rallying around those affected by the explosion. Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington set up two donation funds and will match up to $10,000 for each account, said Lynn O’Connor, a customer service assistant for the bank’s Farmington location.

The public can donate to the Farmington Fireman’s Benevolent Association for firefighters or the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund for displaced residents, according to a statement from the town.

“There was a desperate need in our community and we care deeply for our community. The Fireman’s Benevolent Association will take care of the funds that are donated to them and the town of Farmington will designate whatever is donated to the disaster relief fund,” O’Connor said.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, a Farmington non-profit, is raising money for firefighters and LEAP employees through its Leap Explosion Fund, according to the organization.

A fundraiser for two displaced students at the University of Maine at Farmington raised $715 as of Thursday afternoon. A family whose mobile home was destroyed in the explosion raised $870 on GoFundMe, while a mother and her boys raised $2,020 in a fundraiser as of Thursday afternoon.

John R. Ellement and Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.