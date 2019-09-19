An 84-year-old man who joined the TSA shortly after the agency was formed has just retired from Boston Logan International Airport.

Ed Donga joined the Transportation Security Administration in August 2002 when he was 67 years old, TSA said in a statement.

“Like many of us at TSA, the horrific event of September 11, 2001, struck Ed deeply, and at the age of 67, he answered the call to join TSA,” Greg Hawko, the assistant federal security director of screening at Logan, said in the statement. “Ed served numerous roles over the years from on-the-job mentor to role model officer. His wisdom and passion for the mission was unwavering and respected by his peers.”