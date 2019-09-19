The 14-year-old tiger was recently diagnosed with an ”undifferentiated round cell tumor” and stopped responding to medication, the zoo said in a press release.

Luther arrived at the zoo in 2006, as part of the Tiger Tales exhibit.

As his health “steeply declined,” the decision was made to “humanely euthanize him,” the release said.

Luther moved to the zoo in 2006, when the Boston zoo opened its “Tiger Tales” exhibit to help educate the public about illegal wildlife trafficking.

“Luther was an incredible cat with an important story to share about the myths surrounding white tigers, as well as the illegal wildlife trafficking trade,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England president and chief executive officer. “White tigers, which are purposely bred for their coloration, are prone to a number of health issues due to inbreeding. We were fortunate that Luther was a healthy cat up until very recently.”

Advertisement

Luther was a young cub when he arrived at the zoo 13 years ago. He and another cat, a Bengal mix named Anala, had been confiscated as young cubs from a wildlife sanctuary by federal wildlife agents, who posed as private sector buyers, according to the release.

Together, Luther and Anala were the first tigers exhibited at Franklin Park Zoo in 30 years. Anala still lives there.

“Zookeepers have many fond memories of Luther through the years,” the statement said. “When he was younger, he enjoyed tearing apart cardboard boxes and playing with seasonal enrichment on exhibit, especially pumpkins. As he got older, one of his favorite things to do was to rub against a log sprinkled with his favorite scent – ground cloves.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.