Brian Keith Joyce Jr., 25, of Dorchester, now faces a murder charge for allegedly gunning down Dunn-Gordon late Monday in the area of 800 Morrissey Blvd. Joyce was arrested Wednesday in Manchester, N.H., and will eventually be brought back to Boston to face the murder count.

The man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Marcus Dunn-Gordon on Monday night in Dorchester had been sentenced to probation in June for a conviction in a prior gun case in Suffolk Superior Court, legal filings show.

Joyce was convicted in June during a bench trial in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of armed robbery subsequent offense but acquitted of three additional gun counts, records show.

Superior Court Judge Janet L. Sanders at the time sentenced him to three years of probation with conditions that he submit to GPS monitoring, stay away from the named victim, reside with his grandmother, perform community service, and seek and maintain employment or participate in educational or training programs, records show.

Joyce had served time before.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 in Suffolk Superior to armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced in that case to 2½ years in jail with 18 months to serve, according to legal filings.

In addition to the murder arrest Wednesday, Joyce also has a pending drug case in Suffolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty last year to distributing class A and class B drugs, as well as unlawful possession of ammunition, records show.

His lawyer in that pending drug case didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday morning.

On Monday, the same day that Joyce allegedly killed Dunn-Gordon, Joyce’s request to travel to South Carolina for a relative’s funeral was approved by the court. He was scheduled to leave on Tuesday for South Carolina, records show.

“The Defendant is allowed to travel to South Carolina on 9/17/19 to attend a family member’s funeral and must be back in the Commonwealth on 9/21/19 by noon,” said an order filed in the drug case. Prosecutors did not oppose the request.

It wasn’t clear if Joyce traveled to South Carolina.

US Marshal Enoch F. “Nick” Willard of the District of New Hampshire praised the authorities who arrested Joyce on the murder warrant Wednesday in Manchester. He was nabbed by the marshals, as well as Boston and Manchester police.

“I am extremely proud of the team that was able to quickly and safely take Mr. Joyce into custody,” Willard said. “Based on the serious allegations in this case, the public can definitely feel safer knowing that Joyce is in jail.”

Friends of Dunn-Gordon, meanwhile, have taken to social media to express their grief and recall his kindness.

“My deepest condolences to the Dunn-Gordon family,” one Boston resident wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Young bull had a beautiful soul ... he ain’t deserve dat RIP Marcus.”

A Randolph woman expressed similar thoughts.

“Soo sad he was such a sweet person,” she wrote. “[M]y heart hurts for his family !!”

Dunn-Gordon collapsed in the lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston at about 11:46 p.m. Monday, after he was shot in the area of 800 Morrissey Blvd., police have said. Police found Dunn-Gordon lying on the floor inside the lobby. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities haven’t detailed the evidence allegedly tying Joyce to the crime.

Dunn-Gordon was killed roughly 3½ years after his brother, Leroy L. Dunn-Gordon, suffered an untimely death, according to Leroy Dunn-Gordon’s obituary posted to the Cartwright Funeral Homes website.

The obituary said Leroy Dunn-Gordon died unexpectedly at the age of 26 on Feb. 5, 2016. Additional information about the circumstances of his passing weren’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.