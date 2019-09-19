A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a school bus in Westford Thursday afternoon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
The man, who was not identified, was driving on West Street in the area of Blanchard Middle School when he was involved in the crash with a school bus from the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District at about 3:48 p.m., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one on board the bus was injured, the statement said. The driver of the bus was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.
The school bus was transporting middle school students at the time of the crash, the statement said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. No charges have been filed.
