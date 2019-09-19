A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a school bus in Westford Thursday afternoon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

The man, who was not identified, was driving on West Street in the area of Blanchard Middle School when he was involved in the crash with a school bus from the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District at about 3:48 p.m., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.