A man was killed by a tree limb while working at a private residence at 40 Deborah Lane Thursday morning, authorities said. Police received a 911 call reporting an injured tree worker. Taylor Bowden, 28, of Rehoboth, had been working in the bucket lift of a tree truck when he was struck by a limb, police said in a statement. He was lowered from the bucket, and witnesses administered CPR. He was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. Swansea police and State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office are investigating. The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health mourned Bowden’s death in a separate statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor,” said executive director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan. “We have lost too many workers to tree-related deaths and have worked directly with their devastated loved ones. We must ensure every safety measure is used while on the job to prevent any more tree workers from losing their life on the job — they save lives.”

Salem

Man found guilty of slaying estranged wife

A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after a Superior Court jury found him guilty of murdering his wife at her apartment in 2016 while children and grandchildren were at home, the Essex district’s attorney’s office said. Douglas Steeves, 53, was convicted after a seven-day trial of murder with deliberate premeditation, prosecutors said in a statement. Carmela Saunders, 48, had taken out a restraining order and filed for divorce when Steeves arrived at her home on Aug. 2, 2016, the statement said. He strangled Saunders to death, then left to visit a motorcycle club in Beverly, before going to the Salem police station to report the crime, according to the statement. “Carmela Saunders was a mother and a grandmother whose life was needlessly, selfishly and cruelly cut short” by Steeves, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in the statement. “While this verdict and sentence provide justice to her family and friends, nothing we do can alleviate their grief and loss.”

Advertisement

Westford

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a school bus in Westford Thursday afternoon, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. The man, who was not identified, was driving on West Street in the area of Blanchard Middle School when he was involved in the crash with a bus from the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District at about 3:45 p.m., the office said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus was transporting middle school students at the time of the crash; no one on board was injured, the statement said. The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. No charges have been filed.

Advertisement

Boston

Zoo mourns loss of Luther, the white tiger

Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved white tiger Luther died Thursday after a short battle with cancer, Zoo New England announced. The 14-year-old tiger was recently diagnosed with an “undifferentiated round cell tumor” and stopped responding to medication, the zoo said in a press release. As his health “steeply declined,” the decision was made to “humanely euthanize him,” the release said. Luther moved to the zoo in 2006, when the “Tiger Tales” exhibit opened to help educate the public about illegal wildlife trafficking. “White tigers, which are purposely bred for their coloration, are prone to a number of health issues due to inbreeding,”said John Linehan, Zoo New England chief executive officer. “We were fortunate that Luther was a healthy cat up until very recently.” He and another cat, a Bengal mix named Anala, had been confiscated as cubs from a wildlife sanctuary by federal wildlife agents, who posed as private sector buyers, according to the release. Together, Luther and Anala were the first tigers exhibited at the zoo in 30 years. Anala still lives there.

Advertisement

Concord, N.H.

Bill approved to create Christa McAuliffe coin

New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is welcoming the passage of a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago. The bill passed the Senate in July and the House version was approved on Thursday. The bill now goes to President Trump’s desk. The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program. The lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress’s commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education. McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. (AP)

Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

‘Mount Katahdin’ or just ‘Katahdin’?

The director of the Baxter State Park Authority is floating the idea of dropping the ‘‘Mount’’ from Maine’s ‘‘Mount Katahdin.’’ Eben Sypitkowski told Piscataquis County Commissioners in an e-mail that Katahdin gets its name from an Abenaki or Penobscot words that mean ‘‘greatest mountain.’’ Therefore, he said there’s no need for the word ‘‘Mount.’’ He said that’s redundant, like calling it ‘‘Mount Greatest Mountain.’’ He wrote that he applied to the USGS Board of Geographic Names for a name change of the summit. (AP)