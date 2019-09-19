Douglas Steeves, 53, was convicted of murder with deliberate premeditation, after a seven-day trial, prosecutors said in the statement.

A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after a jury in Salem Superior Court convicted him of murdering his estranged wife three years ago, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.

He strangled Carmela Saunders to death in her Salem apartment on Aug. 2, 2016 while two of their five children and grandchildren were in the next room, the district attorney’s office said.

Steeves, left the apartment and visited a motorcycle club in Beverly before reporting the crime to the Salem Police Department, the statement said.

Saunders, 48, had taken out a restraining order against Steeves and had filed from divorce.

“Carmela Saunders was a mother and a grandmother whose life was needlessly, selfishly, and cruelly cut short by this defendant,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in the statement. “While this verdict and sentence provide justice to her family and friends, nothing we do can alleviate their grief and loss.”

