Alexei Saab, 42, a naturalized US citizen, was charged Thursday with “offenses related to his support for Hizballah and separate marriage-fraud offenses,” the office of Geoffrey S. Berman, US attorney for New York’s southern district, said in a statement.

A terror suspect arrested in New York allegedly scouted locations for possible attacks in various cities, including Boston, where he looked at Fenway Park, the Prudential Center, and Quincy Market, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Saab’s support allegedly included taking photographs in Boston of the three iconic landmarks, which were among targets “of interest to Hizballah,” said a complaint filed in the case. Other targets were photographed in New York and Washington, D.C.

Saab, a resident of Morristown, N.J., was arrested July 9 in New York City, prosecutors said. His indictment was announced Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Saab would appear in court to face nine counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to the terror group, providing material support, conspiracy to receive military training from Hezbollah, receipt of military training from Hezbollah, and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization to facilitate an act of international terrorism.

Federal prosecutors say his close ties to Hezbollah, which the US State Department designated as a terrorist organization in 1997 and which wants to create a fundamentalist Islamic state in Lebanon, date back more than two decades.

Saab “allegedly was trained by Hizballah’s external terrorist operations component in bomb-making and conducted intelligence-gathering in New York City and Washington, D.C., and elsewhere in support of Hizballah’s attack-planning efforts,” prosecutors said.

Saab “joined Hizballah in 1996. SAAB’s first Hizballah operation occurred in Lebanon, where he was tasked with observing and reporting on the movements of Israeli and Southern Lebanese Army soldiers in Yaroun, Lebanon. Among other things, SAAB reported on patrol schedules and formations, procedures at security checkpoints, and the vehicles used by soldiers,” Berman’s office said in a statement.

Around 1999, the statement said, “SAAB attended his first Hizballah training. The training focused on the use of firearms, and SAAB handled and fired an AK-47, an M16 rifle, and a pistol, and threw grenades. In 2000, SAAB transitioned to membership in Hizballah’s unit responsible for external operations, the IJO, and he then received extensive training in IJO tradecraft, weapons, and military tactics, including how to construct and detonate bombs and other explosive devices. In 2004 and 2005, Saab attended explosives training in Lebanon during which he received detailed instruction in, among other things, triggering mechanisms, explosive substances, detonators, and the assembly of circuits.”

He entered the US in 2000 using a Lebanese passport, the statement said, and five years later “applied for naturalized citizenship and falsely affirmed, under penalty of perjury, that he had never been ‘a member of or in any way associated with . . . a terrorist organization.’ In August 2008, SAAB became a naturalized U.S. citizen. While living in the United States, SAAB remained an IJO operative, continued to receive military training in Lebanon, and conducted numerous operations for the IJO. For example, SAAB surveilled dozens of locations in New York City – including the United Nations headquarters, the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, the Empire State Building, and local airports, tunnels, and bridges – and provided detailed information on these locations, including photographs, to the IJO.”

The IJO, or Islamic Jihad Organization, is “also known as the External Security Organization and “910,” is a component of Hizballah responsible for the planning and coordination of intelligence, counterintelligence, and terrorist activities on behalf of Hizballah outside of Lebanon,” the release said.

