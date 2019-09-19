Police are searching for a non-emergency ambulance that was stolen from MelroseWakefield Hospital Thursday morning, police said.

An Armstrong Ambulance non-emergency transportation van was stolen between 6:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. from outside the emergency department in Melrose. The van had arrived at the hospital to pick up a patient who was being discharged when an unknown person stole it, Melrose police said in a statement.

No patients, medications, or medical equipment were aboard when the van was stolen, and no one was injured, police said. The van is known as a “chair car,” a vehicle that can transport wheelchairs.