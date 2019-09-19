A TSA officer detected the .22-caliber gun when the passenger’s bag was being screened in the X-ray machine, the agency said in a statement. The officer immediately contacted State Police.

A Winchendon woman was found to have a loaded pistol in her carry-on bag Wednesday at Worcester Regional Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.

The gun found in a carry-on bag on Wednesday at the airport in Worcester.

Passengers are never permitted to travel with guns in their carry-on bags.

It was the first gun detected at the airport this year. One gun was discovered last year, the agency said.

People who bring guns to a checkpoint can face criminal charges and civil fines, the agency said. State Police said the woman had a license to carry the gun and was not charged. She was allowed to take the gun home and then continue on her journey.

Advertisement

The TSA statement did not say whether the woman would be fined, but it noted that a typical first offense carries a fine of $4,100.