A 40-year-old woman lost control of her car and died when she smashed into a road sign on a Fitchburg highway, State Police said.

The Webster woman rolled over in her 2006 Subaru Impreza around 11 a.m. while she was driving east on Route 2 between Exits 27 and 28, State Police said in a statement.

“For reasons still under investigation, she lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash into a road sign. The operator and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.