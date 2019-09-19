A 40-year-old woman lost control of her car and died when she smashed into a road sign on a Fitchburg highway, State Police said.
The Webster woman rolled over in her 2006 Subaru Impreza around 11 a.m. while she was driving east on Route 2 between Exits 27 and 28, State Police said in a statement.
“For reasons still under investigation, she lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash into a road sign. The operator and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.
State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the cause of the crash, police said.
State Police, Fitchburg firefighters and EMS, Westminster firefighters and EMS, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene, the statement said.
