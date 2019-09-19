A man was killed by a tree limb while working at a private residence in Swansea Thursday morning, authorities said.
Taylor Bowen, 28 of Rehoboth, was working in the bucket of a tree truck when he was injured by a tree limb, police said in a statement.
Bowen was lowered from the bucket , and witnesses administered CPR while waiting for officials to arrive, police said.
Officers responded to reports of the unconscious male at around 10:40 a.m. Bowen was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The incident is under investigation, officials said.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health mourned Bowden’s death in a separate statement.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor,” executive director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan said. “We have lost too many workers to tree-related deaths and have worked directly with their devastated loved ones...”
