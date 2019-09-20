Now, the weather may be perfect for beachgoers in New England this weekend, but officials are warning people to look out for dangerous rip currents and 6- to 9-foot waves Friday in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service. You can thank the distant Hurricane Humberto for that.

The weather has been amazing over the past several days. In spite of the cool mornings, the afternoons have warmed up nicely. No doubt you’ve heard about the beautiful weekend we have on tap . Just how warm is it going to be, and could any weather events spoil the fun?

Anyway, let’s take a look at past temperatures for Sept. 21 through 23. Notice the warmest readings are well into the 90s. There’s no chance we are going to come close to any record warmth this weekend. These are the last couple of days of astronomical summer. It actually hit 96 degrees on Sept. 23 way back in 1895. More recently, the last really warm date in this three-day stretch was Sept. 22, 2010, when the temperature reached 87 degrees. I think that that milestone is not going to be broken either.

The top 20 warmest days between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 since 1872.

So, if we aren’t going to break any records, just how warm is it going to be? Most of us will probably exceed 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The exceptions will be Cape Cod and the Islands as well as the outer portion of the Cape, where readings should stay in the 70s. If a sea breeze flips into Logan Airport, it could end up a little cooler there as well. Notice on the two maps below, high temperatures are very similar Saturday and Sunday.

Readings will be in the 70s at the beaches and 80s inland Saturday. WeatherBell

It will still be warm Sunday with more humidity. WeatherBell

The air has been very dry this week. Dew points have been in the 30s and 40s, and this has allowed very blue skies to grace the region. The low humidity will continue through Saturday night, but on Sunday, humidity will move northward from Long Island Sound, and it will once again feel quite sticky by the middle and end of the weekend. Dew points will creep into the mid-60s, bringing back that beach-day feeling.

Clouds will not be a problem this weekend for most of us. However, as the humidity increases Saturday night and early Sunday, low clouds will move in from Long Island Sound to approximately Plymouth and southward. This includes Cape Cod and the Islands. This means that when you get up Sunday morning, it’ll probably be cloudy in these locations. I do expect the sun to break through by the middle of the morning, and we should be sunny there throughout the afternoon. The two maps below show the percentage of cloud cover; the first one is a couple of hours after sunrise, and the next one is in the middle of the day.

Skies will be mainly cloudy Sunday morning across Cape Cod and the Islands. The numbers represent the percentage of clouds in the sky at 9 a.m. WeatherBell

Sunshine is the dominant weather feature Sunday afternoon, with few clouds appearing at all. WeatherBell

Remember, in spite of the nice weather, it will be getting dark by about 6:45 this weekend. This means less daylight to enjoy, but it will be perfect to sit outside in the evening. Just don’t forget the bug spray.

Globe correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.