The rally will start on City Hall Plaza at 10 a.m. and end at the Massachusetts State House at 2:30 p.m., according to a Massachusetts Climate Strike event page on Facebook .

High school students have been organizing the rally for the past few months. The rallies come ahead of a United Nations climate summit in New York City.

Thousands of young people converged on Boston City Hall Plaza Friday morning to call for action to address climate change, in one of a series of “climate strikes” that have drawn crowds around the world.

“Young people and adult allies in Massachusetts are joining the global call to action on September 20th, 2019, and going on STRIKE!” the strike’s organizers said in a statement on the website strikewithus.org. “We have 11 years to stop the climate crisis—help us tell our elected officials we demand justice.”

The strike was inspired by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist who has made global headlines for her strikes, according to organizers.

Over 3,000 people said on the Facebook event page that they planned to attend Friday’s strike in Boston. Hundreds of thousands had already rallied around the world by mid-morning on the East Coast, in what is expected to be one of the largest global climate demonstrations in history, the organizers said.

Kids drew a chalk drawing of the earth at City Hall Plaza. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

More than 800 events are expected on Friday in the United States.

“We strike for the Era of the Green New Deal. We are not Generation Z; We are #GenGND,” the strike’s organizers said in another statement linked to the Boston event page.

Boston Public Schools are allowing students to attend the strike if they have a note from their parents, according to the BPS.

The Brookline school superintendent said in a message to parents that officials considered the rally a “teachable moment.” Students would be allowed to gather in specific spaces outside their schools. The superintendent also said students could leave school if parents follow typical procedures for early dismissal by calling the school.

The strikers are also calling on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency for the climate, the statement said.

Harvard students are also expected to rally in Cambridge and then go to City Hall Plaza. Organizers from Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard said 500 people were expected to attend. Bostinno.com also reported that dozens of tech workers in Cambridge planned to join students.

In Canberra and Kabul, Cape Town and Berlin, and across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people had already taken to the streets to demand that leaders tackle climate change, The Associated Press reported.

Events kicked off in Australia, where protesters marched in 110 towns and cities.

Organizers estimated more than 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets in what would be the country’s biggest demonstration since the Iraq War in 2003.

Hundreds of rallies took place across Europe, including in the Czech Republic, Germany, Britain and Poland, which is still widely coal-reliant and where many middle schools gave students the day off to enable them to participate in the rallies in Warsaw and other cities.

In Berlin, organizers said 80,000 people gathered in front of the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, not far from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office where the Cabinet was thrashing out the final details of a plan to curb Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions .

In Helsinki, the Finnish capital, a man dressed as Santa Claus stood outside parliament holding a sign: ‘‘My house is on fire, my reindeer can’t swim.’’

Smaller protests took place in Asia, including in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong and India.

In the Afghan capital, Kabul, an armored personnel carrier was deployed to protect about 100 young people as they marched, led by a group of several young women carrying a banner emblazoned with ‘‘Fridays for Future.’’

Rallies were also held in Johannesburg and the South African capital, Pretoria, as well as Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Zoe Greenberg of the Globe staff contribtued to this report. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.