The weather may be perfect for beachgoers in New England this weekend, but officials are warning people to look out for dangerous rip currents and six- to nine-foot waves Friday in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service warned that Cape Cod and Rhode Island beachgoers should look out for rip currents until 6 p.m. Friday. People in Maine and New Hampshire are under a high surf advisory until 10 p.m., said officials from the NWS in Gray, Maine.

“Six- to nine-foot breaking waves will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf,” the NWS in Norton said in a statement. “Heed the advice of the beach patrol and swim only at guarded beaches.”