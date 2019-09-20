The weather may be perfect for beachgoers in New England this weekend, but officials are warning people to look out for dangerous rip currents and six- to nine-foot waves Friday in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service warned that Cape Cod and Rhode Island beachgoers should look out for rip currents until 6 p.m. Friday. People in Maine and New Hampshire are under a high surf advisory until 10 p.m., said officials from the NWS in Gray, Maine.
“Six- to nine-foot breaking waves will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf,” the NWS in Norton said in a statement. “Heed the advice of the beach patrol and swim only at guarded beaches.”
Rip currents are hazardous, narrow currents that carry water from the shore to the surf zone, which is about five to 10 meters deep, according to the NWS.
“Do not attempt to swim directly into the rip current, it can exhaust and drown even the strongest swimmer,” the statement said. “Falling into turbulent and sometimes rocky waters can result in injury that reduces the chance of survival.”
The NWS said “distant Hurricane Humberto will send large swells into the Gulf of Maine today.”
“If you are a poor swimmer and are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the beach until out of its pull, then swim back to shore. Another means of escape for good swimmers is to ride the current out until it dissipates, then swim back to shore outside of the rip current,” the statement said.
