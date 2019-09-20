The man was the 10th human case of Eastern equine encephalitis in the state this season, the Department of Public Health said in a statement. His death was reported to the department by the hospital. He wasn’t named, consistent with DPH protocol.

“There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts,” the statement said

Dr. Monica Bharel, state public health commissioner, said in the statement that the public must remain vigilant in guarding against EEE.

“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Bharel said. “The unusually warm weather expected this weekend will increase outdoor activity among people and mosquitoes. It is absolutely essential that people take steps to avoid being bitten by a mosquito.”

Public health officials said EEE is “a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE occurs sporadically in Massachusetts with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006 and 2010-2012. There were 22 human cases of EEE infection during those two outbreak periods with 14 cases occurring among residents of Bristol and Plymouth counties.”

The virus, DPH said, “has been found in 421 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people. An additional 76 mosquitoes have tested positive for [West Nile virus].”

Officials said Friday that DPH has confirmed a second human case of West Nile virus, a man in his 50s from Plymouth County.

State officials have urged residents to take a number of precautions including wearing insect repellent, remaining aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wearing long sleeves, pants, and socks, draining standing water, and installing or repairing screens.

