After a detour caused a Taunton man to take a different route home recently, the annoyance turned life-changing when he won millions of dollars from a scratch ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Friday.

Road closures forced Peter Levesque to drive a different way home for lunch, putting the Stop N Go Express in Raynham in his path. Levesque stopped and bought a winning scratch ticket in the $10 million Big Money instant game, the lottery said in a statement.

Levesque chose to receive a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes. He plans to buy or build a new home, the lottery said.