After a detour caused a Taunton man to take a different route home recently, the annoyance turned life-changing when he won millions of dollars from a scratch ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Friday.
Road closures forced Peter Levesque to drive a different way home for lunch, putting the Stop N Go Express in Raynham in his path. Levesque stopped and bought a winning scratch ticket in the $10 million Big Money instant game, the lottery said in a statement.
Levesque chose to receive a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes. He plans to buy or build a new home, the lottery said.
Thomas Minarik of Oxford also won big recently. During his Sunday routine of grocery shopping and purchasing two lottery tickets at Southside Convenience Store, he won a $4 million prize in the Monopoly Jackpot game, the lottery said.
Minarik chose the one-time payment of $2.6 million. He is now contemplating retirement and plans to help his niece and nephew with their student loans, the lottery said.
