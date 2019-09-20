The supplemental sentencing memorandum for Stephen Semprevivo, 53, was filed in US District Court in Boston, where the former Cydcor Inc. executive pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Lambasting him as a defendant devoid of remorse, federal prosecutors on Thursday sought a 13-month prison term for a California man who paid a $400,000 bribe to get his son into Georgetown University as part of the college admissions scam case that’s nabbed a host of rich and famous people .

Shortly after pleading guilty, prosecutors wrote in Thursday’s filing, Semprevivo had the temerity to sue Georgetown to block the university from expelling his son, who had gained admission as a fake tennis recruit.

The lawsuit was quickly dropped, and Semprevivo’s son got ejected from campus. The premise of the suit, prosecutors wrote, was ludicrous.

“Semprevivo has been something less than a model of contrition,” the filing said. “In May 2019 — days after the Court accepted his guilty plea — he sued Georgetown University to enjoin it from expelling his son.”

The civil action, prosecutors wrote, “filed in the name of Semprevivo’s son, characterized Semprevivo’s actions in innocent terms” and “blamed Georgetown for failing to catch the lies in his son’s application and sought damages for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.”

Prosecutors said the ill-conceived lawsuit “is nothing short of egregious. It meets the classic definition of chutzpah: like the child who murders his parents and then pleads for mercy because he is an orphan, Semprevivo defrauded Georgetown, and then sought to hold Georgetown accountable (with damages) for not discovering his fraud. Semprevivo wants credit for contrition and acceptance of responsibility, but he exhibits neither.”

And for that, prosecutors maintain, he should spend more than a year in prison.

“Beyond proportional punishment for his actions, Semprevivo’s persistent attempts to evade responsibility and to blame others, and his lack of remorse, highlight the need for specific as well as general deterrence in this case,” the filing said.

In addition to the prison time, prosecutors want Semprevivo to pay roughly $200,000 in fines and restitution and spend a year on supervised release once he’s set free.

In a response filing, lawyers for Semprevivo asked that he be sentenced to a “period of probation with a special condition of community service.”

Semprevivo’s defense team includes David E. Kenner, a powerhouse lawyer who helped rapper Snoop Dogg beat a murder case in 1996, and Steven C. Boozang, a savvy attorney whose client roster has included former New England Mafia don Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme.

The defense filing said Semprevivo was manipulated into participating in the scheme by its admitted mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, who’s admitted to his lead role in the scam and awaits sentencing.

Singer solicited fat checks from parents to get their kids falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools — effectively paving their way to admission as fake jocks — or to pad their SAT scores. Singer concealed the bribes by having them listed as donations to his sham charity; some of the illicit payments went to coaches and other college officials in on the con, prosecutors say.

“While Semprevivo clearly participated in the offense, he was a ‘mark’ targeted by a master scammer to fuel his scheme to short cut the admissions process at elite schools as a money-making opportunity for himself and the college employees he could corrupt,” the defense wrote.

Singer snowed Semprevivo, the defense claimed, by persuading his son to apply to Georgetown and then suggesting the boy’s high school credentials were too weak to make him a Hoya.

Singer, the defense wrote, “strongly indicated to Semprevivo that his son’s exceptional high school record and test scores would be borderline for admission to that school. After delivering that news, which was devastating to Semprevivo and his son, Singer indicated that he had contacts and influence at Georgetown and could positively impact Semprevivo’s son’s admission through a ‘side door,’ ” i.e the tennis ruse.

Semprevivo’s attorneys also lamented that their client has already suffered mightily, losing his job and taking a haircut on future earnings to the tune of over $5 million. Plus the press coverage hasn’t been kind.

“Economically, Defendant’s punishment is already draconian,” the filing said. “Media attacks on Semprevivo and his family have been extensive and, in many cases, vicious. Local and national print, broadcast, and digital media have negatively and incessantly portrayed him as a liar and cheat. The drum beat of outrage has been pervasive and humiliating.”

The defense added that “the ‘public tar and feathering’ of Semprevivo and the other parents involved in his offense has gone beyond cruel and unusual.”

Gordon Ernst, a Cranston, R.I., native and former Georgetown tennis coach who allegedly helped facilitate Semprevivo’s fraud and who for a time served as Michelle Obama’s tennis instructor, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Authorities allege that Ernst, over several years at Georgetown, collected bribes totaling $2.7 million, in exchange for designating “at least 12 applicants as recruits for the Georgetown tennis team, including some who did not play tennis competitively, thereby facilitating their admission to Georgetown.”

The school has said previously that Ernst “has not coached our tennis team since December 2017, following an internal investigation that found he had violated University rules concerning admissions. Georgetown cooperated fully with the government’s investigation.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.