Our goal with the series is to explore corners of the region undergoing dramatic changes, and to examine the people, trends, and ideas shaping our shifting streetscapes.

Welcome to “On the Street,” a new project from Tim Logan and Janelle Nanos, the Globe’s reporters covering real estate and retail in the city and beyond.

Like much of the city we’re covering, we see this series evolving with each corner we explore. One month we might explore a huge new project coming down the pike, and others, we’ll revisit blocks or buildings or storefronts to see how they’ve evolved in their changing neighborhoods.

Advertisement

That’s where you come in. Curious about a building that’s going up in your neighborhood? Or what’s going to become of that big hole in the ground you pass on your way to work? Want to know more about why certain areas have thriving commercial corridors, while others are a sea of empty storefronts? Do you wonder about how design decisions get made, and how they impact the communities they’re in? We’ll use your questions to help inform our coverage.