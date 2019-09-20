OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire possibly caused by a gas-related explosion within a mobile home park in Ossipee, New Hampshire.
News reports say at least two homes were on fire Friday afternoon. There was no immediate word on injuries.
WCSH-TV reports multiple fire crews were seen in the area of Puritan Lane at the Ossipee Mountain Estates Cooperative off of Route 16. Phone messages were left at the cooperative’s office and at local and state fire agencies.
The station reports a witness at a nearby business said he and others heard a loud boom, and saw a home on fire. The witness said construction workers had been in the area.
Advertisement