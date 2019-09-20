A 35-year-old man was charged this week with murder after he reportedly told a witness that he stabbed a 30-year-old Worcester man who was found burned in a grassy area Sept. 10, according to court records and the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Rafael Guzman’s charges were upgraded Tuesday after he admitted to murdering Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón, the district attorney’s office said in court documents. Guzman had previously been arraigned Sept. 13 in Worcester District Court on charges of accessory after the fact in Colón’s killing.

“A statement from a witness . . . told us how Mr. Guzman had admitted to stabbing and killing Mr. Pacheco,” Worcester Police Sergeant Mark Richardson said in a statement of facts filed in court Tuesday. The document did not say who the witness was.