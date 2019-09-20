A 35-year-old man was charged this week with murder after he reportedly told a witness that he stabbed a 30-year-old Worcester man who was found burned in a grassy area Sept. 10, according to court records and the Worcester district attorney’s office.
Rafael Guzman’s charges were upgraded Tuesday after he admitted to murdering Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón, the district attorney’s office said in court documents. Guzman had previously been arraigned Sept. 13 in Worcester District Court on charges of accessory after the fact in Colón’s killing.
“A statement from a witness . . . told us how Mr. Guzman had admitted to stabbing and killing Mr. Pacheco,” Worcester Police Sergeant Mark Richardson said in a statement of facts filed in court Tuesday. The document did not say who the witness was.
Worcester firefighters responding to a blaze discovered Colón’s body around 6 a.m. Sept. 10 near Granite Street and Otto Avenue, according to an earlier statement of facts filed by police. Colón was found wrapped in bubble wrap with a “sharp penetrating wound to the neck,” records show.
Colón was a music producer known as “Benny Beats,” according to his obituary in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel website.
Two men, Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel Rivera, 27, were arraigned Sept. 16 in Worcester District Court on charges of accessory after the fact for Colón’s murder, records show.
