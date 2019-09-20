Michelle Carter, the Plainville woman convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for badgering her friend into committing suicide, was denied early release by the Massachusetts Parole Board Friday.
In a brief decision, two unidentified board members said they “remain troubled” that Carter actively encouraged Conrad Roy III to commit suicide in 2014, and also prevented others from providing him assistance as he slowly asphyxiated in the cab of a pickup truck.
Carter is serving a 15-month sentence for her involuntary manslaughter conviction.
“The [Board] is troubled that Ms. Carter not only encouraged Mr. Conrad to take his own life, she actively prevented others from intervening in his suicide,’’ the decision said. “Ms. Carter’s self serving statements and behavior, leading up to and after his suicide, appear to be irrational and lacked sincerity. Ms. Carter needs to further address her causative factors that led to the governing offense. Release does not meet the legal standard.”
