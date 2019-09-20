Michelle Carter, the Plainville woman convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for badgering her friend into committing suicide, was denied early release by the Massachusetts Parole Board Friday.

In a brief decision, two unidentified board members said they “remain troubled” that Carter actively encouraged Conrad Roy III to commit suicide in 2014, and also prevented others from providing him assistance as he slowly asphyxiated in the cab of a pickup truck.

Carter is serving a 15-month sentence for her involuntary manslaughter conviction.