A motor vehicle stop in Revere Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of an East Boston man and the seizure of $25,000, State Police said.

At around 4 p.m., state troopers pulled over the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 on Route 16 in Revere for texting and driving and having excessive window tint. The driver initially tried to use a fraudulent registry document but was identified as 40-year-old Alexander Carrasquillo, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers discovered that Carrasquillo had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest for cocaine trafficking. After arresting him, troopers searched Carrasquillo and found $5,000 in cash. During the motor vehicle inventory, they found another $20,000, State Police said.