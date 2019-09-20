A motor vehicle stop in Revere Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of an East Boston man and the seizure of $25,000, State Police said.
At around 4 p.m., state troopers pulled over the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 on Route 16 in Revere for texting and driving and having excessive window tint. The driver initially tried to use a fraudulent registry document but was identified as 40-year-old Alexander Carrasquillo, State Police said in a statement.
Troopers discovered that Carrasquillo had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest for cocaine trafficking. After arresting him, troopers searched Carrasquillo and found $5,000 in cash. During the motor vehicle inventory, they found another $20,000, State Police said.
Carrasquillo was charged with operating after suspension, having a non-transparent window, improper use of a mobile phone, forging a Registry of Motor Vehicles document, furnishing a fake name, disguising himself to obstruct justice, being a driver refusing to identify self, and on the warrant for cocaine trafficking, State Police said.
Carrasquillo was booked at the State Police barracks in Danvers and held without bail pending his arraignment in Chelsea District Court Friday.
