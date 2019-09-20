Tufts Medical Center Station filled with smoke Friday morning after a motor malfunctioned on an Orange Line train.
People on the train started to smell the smoke before they could see it. Then, when the Oak Grove-bound train pulled into the station, people started to rush off the train.
The smoke was hazy, and thick enough that people started to cough, according to a Globe reporter who was on the scene.
The smoke was as result of a motor that malfunctioned, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo. There was no fire and no one was injured, he said.
People were asked to exit the train, which was taken out of service. The station was not evacuated and train service continued after the disabled train was moved, Pesaturo said.
Broadway and Andrew Station on the Red Line also saw smoke on Sep. 16 due to a malfunctioning breaker. On Sep. 10, Andrew Station filled with smoke due to a “blown motor.”
