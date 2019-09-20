State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a white Cadillac Escalade that may be connected to a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro Monday night.
The SUV likely has front-end damage, including a broken headlight, according to authorities. Police believe the vehicle may have been operated by a white woman, who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to investigators.
The hit-and-run happened between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. before Exit 1 in Attleboro. The victim, a pedestrian, has been identified as John E. Gauthier, 50, who is believed to have been homeless but who is also thought to have ties to Pawtucket, R.I., according to State Police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the SUV or has information about the crash or the possible driver is asked to contact the State Police detective unit for Bristol County at 508-993-2016.
