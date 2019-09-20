State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a white Cadillac Escalade that may be connected to a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro Monday night.

The SUV likely has front-end damage, including a broken headlight, according to authorities. Police believe the vehicle may have been operated by a white woman, who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to investigators.

The hit-and-run happened between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. before Exit 1 in Attleboro. The victim, a pedestrian, has been identified as John E. Gauthier, 50, who is believed to have been homeless but who is also thought to have ties to Pawtucket, R.I., according to State Police.