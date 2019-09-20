Bumatay, the statement said, is currently a federal prosecutor and “previously served as Counselor to the Attorney General on various criminal issues, including the national opioid strategy and transnational organized crime.”

In a statement Friday, the White House said Trump intends to nominate Bumatay, 41, to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He’s a 2006 graduate of Harvard Law.

President Trump for the second time has nominated Patrick J. Bumatay, an openly gay prosecutor and Harvard Law alumnus, to the bench of a federal appeals court in California.

He received his bachelor’s from Yale, and he’s a member of the “National Filipino American Lawyers Association, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association, and the Federal Bar Association,” the statement said.

His nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, no slam dunk if recent history is any guide. Bumatay was previously tapped for the Ninth Circuit, but the Senate never acted on the nomination.

A January article in The Federalist, a conservative media outlet, described Bumatay as “an originalist in the mold of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch [who] has worked on the nominations for several Supreme Court judges. If confirmed, he would be the first Filipino-American federal judge and the second openly gay federal judge, the first on the Ninth Circuit. . . . It seems that the only thing holding Democrats back from confirming a highly qualified, diverse nominee is their bias against his perceived politics.”

Bumatay made modest contributions to the GOP presidential campaigns of George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, according to the Federal Election Commission online database.

In October 2018, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both California Democrats, said they hadn’t signed off on the nominations of Bumatay and two others before the White House announced them, according to The Associated Press.

A spokeswoman for Harris, now a Democratic presidential candidate, said at the time that the White House was trying to “pack the courts with partisan judges who will blindly support the president’s agenda, instead of acting as an independent check on this administration,” the AP reported last October.

On Friday, several of Bumatay’s supporters took to Twitter to applaud his nomination, including Garrett Ventry, a former spokesman for US Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Senate Judiciary Committee member.

“Congrats to my friend Patrick Bumatay, just nominated to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals by President Trump,” Ventry tweeted. “Patrick will be a fantastic judge and is a great guy.”

Material from Bloomberg Law was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.