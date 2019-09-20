Officials have identified the victim of the fatal motorcycle crash with a school bus in Westford on Thursday as Steven Welch, 20, of Westford.

Around 3:48 p.m., Welch was driving on West Street near Blanchard Middle School when he was involved in a crash with a school bus from the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday evening.

Welch was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the middle schoolers on the bus were injured, but the bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the statement said.