Hank Brennan and David Schoen, the two attorneys representing the Bulger family, did not respond to telephone calls or e-mails from the Globe. The Wall Street Journal reported it was provided the statement by the family’s lawyers.

“We believe that James Bulger was deliberately placed in harm’s way,” the Bulger family said in a statement. “There is simply no other explanation for the transfer of someone in his condition and inmate status to be placed in the general population of one of the country’s most violent federal penitentiaries.”

The family of murderous gang boss and FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger alleges that the US Bureau of Prisons deliberately placed him in the high-security West Virginia prison where the 89-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by fellow inmates with ties to Massachusetts.

According to the Journal, the Bulger family is demanding $200 million from the federal government. If they ultimately obtain any money, the family expects it will be used to pay outstanding fines and civil judgments against the 11-time convicted killer.

In an e-mail, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said the agency will not discuss pending litigation.

“We decline to comment on the filing of lawsuits,’’ the statement said. “The United States Attorney’s Office and the FBI are investigating the death of James Bulger as a homicide. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

No one has been charged with killing Bulger.

The Globe reported last year that Bulger was transferred from USP Coleman II in Florida to USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., a high-security prison with chronic understaffing where two other inmates were murdered in 2018.

Bulger, who was in failing health and used a wheelchair, was not initially placed in isolation when he arrived at Hazelton, so prison officials could assess whether any of the other 1,277 inmates being held there posed a threat to him. Instead, he was released into the general population. He was killed within 24 hours after his arrival.

The Globe has reported that federal law enforcement is investigating the possible involvement in Bulger’s death of Fotios “Freddy” Geas, a Mafia hit man serving a life sentence for two murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, a member of a North Shore organized crime group who dismembered a teenager who the group feared would cooperate with authorities.

Bulger fled Boston just before his January 1995 racketeering indictment and was a fixture on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list until his capture in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2011. He and his girlfriend, Catherine Greig, had spent 16 years passing themselves off as a retired couple, living in a rent-controlled apartment blocks from the beach.

After a federal jury convicted Bulger in 2013, he was sent to a high-security penitentiary in Arizona but was transferred after an inappropriate relationship with a female psychologist who was counseling him. In 2014, he was transferred to US Penitentiary Coleman II until being sent to West Virginia, the Globe reported.

Shelley Murphy and John R. Ellement