BOSTON (AP) — The family of slain Boston gangster James ‘‘Whitey’’ Bulger is filing a wrongful death claim against the federal government following his death in prison last year.

The Wall Street Journal reports the family is seeking $200 million in damages in the forthcoming claim. They say Bulger was ‘‘deliberately placed in harm’s way’’ when he was transferred to a West Virginia prison and placed in the general inmate population hours before his death.

The 89-year-old died of blunt force injuries to the head. No charges have been filed, but officials have said two Massachusetts mobsters are suspects.