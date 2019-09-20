Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I really miss my Sega Dreamcast. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza made some news this week when he joined more than 50 municipal leaders from around the country in endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president, but that got Rhode Map thinking: Who are the other top Democrats in the state backing for president?

For now, many of them are taking a wait-and-see approach. Governor Gina Raimondo is citing her role as head of the Democratic Governors Association as the reason she hasn’t picked a candidate, while the four members of the congressional delegation all say they are leaving their options open.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, while the other statewide officeholders, state Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey are still on the sidelines.

House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi said he likes Buttigieg, but he hasn’t formally endorsed a candidate yet. Cyd McKenna, the new executive director of the state Democratic Party, said she is personally supporting US Senator Kamala Harris.

So with fewer than five months until the Iowa caucuses, why are so many Rhode Island politicians hesitant to pick a horse?

Veteran pollster Joe Fleming said the Rhode Island primary is so late next year (April 28) that he thinks most folks want to assess how the contenders do in the early states. With no clear frontrunner, he said, the local politicians can flirt with multiple campaigns until the field starts to shrink.

“Why stick your nose out right now when your candidate might not be there,” Fleming said. “Once the field gets down to five or six candidates, I think people will start to make decisions.”

NEED TO KNOW

• Why were 43 percent of Warwick teachers absent for at least 10 days of school last year? Critics tell Ed Fitzpatrick a provision in the union contract that allows up to 90 sick days is to blame, but union leadership says it’s more complicated than that.

• One more from Ed: State lawmakers kicked off hearings Thursday on the proposed 20-year, $1 billion lottery contract extension for IGT, while the company’s rivals continue to push for an open bidding process.

• Peter Gaynor, a former director of Rhode Island’s Emergency Management Agency, appears to be the frontrunner to lead FEMA.

• Smart piece from the Globe’s James Pindell on how Iowa is the top focus of most of the Democratic presidential contenders.

• QUESTION OF THE WEEK: With “The Prince of Providence” getting rave reviews, what’s the best play or musical you’ve seen in Rhode Island? Email me at Dan.McGowan@globe.com and I’ll share answers next week.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Governor Raimondo is scheduled to speak at the Horizon19 climate change conference in Boston today.

• US Senator Jack Reed and Treasurer Seth Magaziner will be in East Providence this morning with officials from the Narragansett Bay Commission to discuss a $760 million project that will address storm water and sewer overflow.

• It’s inauguration day for new Salve Regina University President Kelli J. Armstrong .

• Need something fun to do this weekend? Try the Great Pumpkin Festival in North Smithfield.

Thanks for reading.

