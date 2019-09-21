A Chelsea man was arrested Friday night in connection with a fatal stabbing in East Boston earlier this month, Boston police said.
Raul Gutierrez-Rosales, 22, was arrested at his residence in Chelsea at 7:55 p.m., police said in a statement.
He was wanted on a warrant issued out of East Boston District Court for murder, according to a statement from police.
The victim, Carlos Ramos, 22, of East Boston suffered from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 in the area of 36 West Eagle St., police said.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Gutierrez-Rosales is expected to be arraigned Monday. .
