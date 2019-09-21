A person died after a single-car crash on Interstate-93 in Andover Saturday morning, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the northbound side, where a car had crashed in the left lane just south of River Road, at about 12:10 a.m., according to a State Police statement.

The sole occupant of the car was treated on scene for life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, State Police said.