A person died after a single-car crash on Interstate-93 in Andover Saturday morning, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the northbound side, where a car had crashed in the left lane just south of River Road, at about 12:10 a.m., according to a State Police statement.
The sole occupant of the car was treated on scene for life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, State Police said.
No further information was available Saturday morning.
The incident is under investigation, State Police said.
