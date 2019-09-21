A 47-year-old Everett man was fatally shot in a fight that erupted outside an Everett hookah bar Saturday morning, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The man, whom authorities have not publicly identified, was leaving the Karma Lounge on Ferry Street with a woman just after 1 a.m. when a “physical altercation occurred between the couple and several individuals,” Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Multiple gunshots rang out, and the victim was hit by gunfire, according to the statement. Bystanders tried to intervene and provide first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was taken for treatment.