Kennedy, 38, launched his campaign during a 9 a.m. breakfast with supporters and his family at East Boston Social Centers, in a part of the city that evokes both his own family’s history — East Boston is where the Kennedy family landed when they came over from Ireland — and broader issues of immigration, given the neighborhood’s history as a toehold for new arrivals to the country, most recently from Central and South America.

Joseph P. Kennedy III, descendant of Democratic royalty and four-term congressman, officially embarked Saturday morning on his run for the Senate seat held by fellow Democrat Edward J. Markey, the first major moment in what is expected to be a divisive intraparty fight.

The test for Kennedy over the next few days, analysts say, will be to articulate a compelling reason for taking on Markey, 73, who is a respected incumbent with a strong progressive record.

Typically, a primary challenger frames his candidacy around a major ideological or policy point argument that the incumbent is out of step with the party, said David A. Hopkins, a political scientist at Boston College. “Whereas this challenge seems to be much more about, ‘You have the seat and I want it. Which is always obviously true. There isn’t the same kind of ostensible policy critique that’s the public justification for a primary challenge that you usually see.”

From his formal announcement, Kennedy was expected to go to seven more stops on Saturday, covering a big portion of the state, starting with Villa Victoria affordable housing community in Boston and ending with a traditional hand-shake session with diners at Hope & Olives restaurant in Greenfield.

In between, he’ll visit a homeless shelter in Salem, attend a Guatemalan flag-raising ceremony, stop by a clambake hosted by state Representative David Nangle of Lowell and participate in a closed-press discussion with the Franklin County Opioid Task Force, among other events.

On Sunday, Kennedy will visit Pittsfield, Springfield, Worcester, New Bedford, and Attleboro.

At many stops, Kennedy will be accompanied by an elected official, suggesting that Kennedy will have his own slate of endorsements from party figures around the state to go against the hefty list Markey has assembled. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, for instance, will be on hand for his event in that city. She co-authored an op-ed in Commonwealth Magazine Friday throwing her support behind Kennedy once he’s officially in the race.

“As mayors, our highest priority when it comes to partners in Congress is a leader who shows up. And Joe shows up for Massachusetts,” Driscoll wrote with Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Buoyed by his famous surname and relative youth, Kennedy, 38, enters the race as the front-runner, according to recent polls. A Boston Globe and Suffolk University poll released earlier this month found Kennedy leading Markey by 14 points in a head-t0-head contest. He would best Markey in every age group and across wide geographic swaths of the state, according to that poll.

But Kennedy’s ambitious move has sparked deep displeasure and anxiety among many Democratic officials, who are distressed about picking sides between two well-liked Democrats and concerned that the expensive, potentially brutal fight, is a distraction in a crucial election cycle.

And Markey’s support among key party activists appears strong.

On Friday, Environment Massachusetts — one of several major environmental groups to endorse Markey — announced it would put together a $5 million campaign to promote Markey’s and support his reelection campaign.

“We are lucky to have one of the nation’s strongest climate champions, Ed Markey, representing Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate,” said Ben Hellerstein, the group’s Massachusetts state director. “Voters need to know what Ed Markey has done throughout decades of public service to advance renewable energy, clean water, clean air, and the protection of our public lands. We intend to tell his story.”

Two other Democrats have launched campaigns for the Democratic nomination for Senate in 2020 — labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.