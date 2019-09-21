The senator’s announcement was released Saturday morning, shortly before Kennedy formally announced that he was challenging Markey for his seat.

“I was very disappointed at the Democratic National Committee’s refusal to hold a debate on climate change for our presidential candidates,” Markey said in a video released Saturday morning. “In Massachusetts, we can do better than that. So today I’m challenging Congressman Joe Kennedy, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Steve Pemberton to a climate change debate, and to do it very soon.”

US Senator Ed Markey, facing what could be the toughest re-election fight of his career, is calling for a November debate on climate change with the candidates challenging him for his Senate seat -- including US Representative Joseph Kennedy.

Liss-Riordan and Pemberton have already declared their candidacy for the Senate seat.

In Saturday’s roughly minute-long video, Markey highlighted his role in authoring the Green New Deal -- legislation intended to restructure the economy and combat climate change -- with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Sept 13, the New York lawmaker endorsed Markey for re-election to the Senate.

Markey, who was first elected in the House in 1976, is working to stave off a presumed primary challenge from Kennedy. An election fight between the two has some Democratic observers worried it would potentially split the party as Democrats gear up for a 2020 battle to reclaim the White House and Senate, and retain control of the House.

“I thank all of my opponents in advance, and all the people of Massachusetts who show me every day how committed they are to fighting the climate crisis. Together, we can save our planet,” Markey said in the video.

Markey asked environmental groups in Massachusetts “who have shown the greatest commitment to fighting climate change” to sponsor the debate and establish a format that will “provide the best opportunity for voters to hear from all of the candidates,” Markey said in the video.

He proposed the debate be held the week of Nov. 11.

“For the next generation, we can’t wait,” he said.

